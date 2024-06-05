[Photos] Neha Shetty Looks Dreamy In Black Tie-dye Saree With Beautiful Blouse Design

Neha Shetty is a popular Indian actress who mostly works in Telugu films. Since making her debut in 2016, the actress has come so far in her career that she has now become one of the most loved divas in the South. She is known not only for her on-screen stints but also for her fashion, setting new trends. In her recent look, the actress wows in a tie-dye black saree paired with a matching blouse.

Neha Shetty’s Dreamy Look In Black Saree

On her Instagram handle, Neha shared a series of photos showcasing her desi charm in a black tie-dye saree. The unique huge bandhani print all over the pallu looks attractive, and the neon pleats create a visual treat. Draping the satin saree with simplicity, the actress opted for a satin blouse with a designer pattern and beautiful prints, making it a good choice for a rocking, simple look.

In the shiny satin saree and blouse, Neha looks jaw-dropping. The saree hugged the actress’s body so well that it defined her hourglass figure. With the beautiful jhumkas, open hairstyle, kajal eyes, shiny cheeks, pink lips, and black bindi, the diva looks oh-so-breathtaking. With glam like Neha, you can steal attention wherever you go, whether to a night party or a family function.

Kudos to the cameraman who caught the beauty in the perfect shots, showcasing her sizzling style and simplicity. Her mesmerizing smile and desi charm left us in awe of her charisma. The diva played in front of the camera, flaunting her desi aadaye.