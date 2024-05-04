Timeless Beauty: Neha Shetty Flaunts Her Ethereal Beauty in a Green Kurta Set with Mogra Gajra

The dazzling actress Neha Shetty is noted for her exquisite fashion choices, whether ethnic or Western. She can carry off any outfit with elegance and charm. Her Instagram feed is a collection of gorgeous fashion moments. This time, the actress captivates audiences with her ethnicity in a green kurta set. Let’s have a peek at her amazing appearance.

Neha Shetty’s Green Kurta Set Appearance-

Neha Shetty looks stunning in this ethnic outfit. She chooses a dark green kurta set from the Raw Mango apparel line. The dark green deep V-neckline and plain short kurta with a shiny fabric highlight the stunning appearance. She completes her ensemble with matching straight pants in a gold floral print. The matching dupatta, which has gold threadwork and a border at the hemline, adds elegance to her look. The stunning threadwork gives her a glittering appearance.

Neha Shetty’s Beauty Appearance-

Neha Shetty elevates her ethnicity with the shiny silver with multi-colored stone embellished earrings. Her bun hair, styled in a mid-part hairstyle, complements her appearance. Her minimal makeup with brown and black smudge eyeliner looks beautiful. With the peach blushes, she gives her face an edgy touch. The blush pink creamy lips and white mogra gajra add an extra dose of glamour. Neha Shetty’s ethnic beauty enchants her fans. Her captivating photographs are extremely appealing, and we can’t get enough of her.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.