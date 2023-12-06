Photos: Shriya Saran Is Ray Of Sunshine In Yellow Top And Thigh-high Slit Skirt

Shriya Saran is a well-known actress in the entertainment world. Apart from her top-notch acting skills, the diva is known for her exquisite fashion sense to pair different types of tops and blouses paired with stunning skirts. And today, the actress turns a ray of sunshine in a yellow top and skirt. Let’s have a closer look.

Shriya Saran’s Top And Skirt Look

The gorgeous Shriya wore a bright yellow co-ord set from the Payal Singhal clothing brand. She wore a bright yellow sleeveless blouse with a square neckline accentuating her sensuous collarbones. She pairs her look with the matching skirt with the thigh-high slit detailing, increasing the hotness bar. Her curvy midriff and bold look in the traditional flair look stunning. The gold and silver floral embroidery elevates her outfit’s charm. The actress looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow outfit.

Shriya Saran opts for long statement earrings to give her look a mesmerizing touch. The wavy open hairstyle adds a breezy touch to her look. With smudgy eye makeup, dewy cheeks, and nude lips, Shriya uplifts her overall glam. The diamond-embellished bracelet adds an extra dose of sparkle. With the golden heels, she completes her glam.

Did you like Shriya Saran’s sunshine look? Drop your views in the comments box below.