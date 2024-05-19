[Photos] Shriya Saran Looks Divine in a Royal Blue See-Through Saree

Shriya Saran is well-known for her acting abilities and striking dress choices that beautifully combine classic and contemporary styles. Her dress expresses confidence and personality, from vivid ethnic clothes to sleek modern looks. Shriya enjoys experimenting and often captivates the fashion industry with her varied and bold choices, such as her new ethnic style in a blue see-through saree. Take a look at the outfit below-

Shriya Saran’s Blue See-Through Saree Appearance-

Shriya Saran opted for a stunning royal blue saree. The actress donned a beautiful royal blue see-through saree with a sequin floral embellished all over and a fringed end piece, the epitome of grandeur, while looking trendy and elegant instead of the typical hues. This designer golden sequin-embellished strappy, sleeveless blouse highlights her bustline. That’s not everything. Her outfit gives her a modern look and defines her shape with an elegant vibe. The outfit is from Dilnaz, and it costs Rs. 92,000.

Shriya Saran’s Glam Appearance-

Shriya’s fashion sense continues to impress. She wears silver and blue stone-encrusted earrings and simple side-parted curly open tresses to emphasize her attire. She finishes off her edgy appearance with brown eye makeup, contoured cheeks, and matte lips. Finally, she exudes a stylish aura with the gold and diamond-encrusted heels. Shriya’s breathtaking stances showcase her appealing charm, making fans melt. It is always a pleasure to glance at Shriya’s trendy vibe.

