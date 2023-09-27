Movies | Celebrities

[Photos] Shriya Saran stuns in peach heavy embroidered saree with deep neck blouse design

Shriya is the perfect muse for Falguni Shane Peacock's creations. And the latest masterpiece to emerge from their atelier is none other than the exquisite light peach hued six-yard worn by Shriya Saran.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Sep,2023 16:00:57
Picture this: a world where fashion is an enchanting blend of tradition and modernity, where every piece of clothing tells a story, and where even the most ordinary outfit can transform you into a vision of elegance. Well, that’s precisely the magical world that Falguni Shane Peacock’s couture creations transport you to. And the latest masterpiece to emerge from their atelier is none other than the exquisite light peach hued six-yard worn by Shriya Saran.

This saree is more than just a piece of fabric; it’s a work of art. Imagine a canvas in the softest shade of peach, adorned with traditional motifs in light golden chrome appliqué. To add a touch of whimsy and drama, there’s a coral feathered-border that dances with every step. It’s a true testament to the designers’ ability to seamlessly blend classic elegance with contemporary charm.

Shriya Saran: The Epitome of Elegance

Now, let’s talk about the dazzling star who brought this saree to life – Shriya Saran. With her radiant smile and grace that could put a swan to shame, Shriya is the perfect muse for Falguni Shane Peacock’s creations. She decided to let the saree do the talking and kept her makeup understated yet impactful. Smokey eyes that could rival a midnight sky, lips painted in a shade of nude that would make any lipstick jealous, and a mid-parted sleek ponytail that screams sophistication.

[Photos] Shriya Saran stuns in peach heavy embroidered saree with deep neck blouse design 855797

[Photos] Shriya Saran stuns in peach heavy embroidered saree with deep neck blouse design 855798

[Photos] Shriya Saran stuns in peach heavy embroidered saree with deep neck blouse design 855799

But what truly elevated her look were the stylish jhumkas that adorned her ears. They added a touch of tradition to the contemporary ensemble, effortlessly blending two worlds just like the saree itself. Shriya’s style is a testament to the fact that sometimes, less is more, and letting the outfit shine is the key to looking like a million bucks.

Recreating the Glamorous Look

Now, if you’re itching to recreate Shriya’s stunning look with the Falguni Shane Peacock saree, here’s how you can do it. Start with the saree itself, of course, and make sure you wear it with the same sense of regal charm. You can opt for a full-sleeves blouse like Shriya, complete with tassel details to add a playful twist. Don’t forget to keep your makeup neutral with those sultry smokey eyes and nude lips. The mid-parted sleek ponytail can be your go-to hairstyle to exude elegance.

And when it comes to accessorizing, let your imagination run wild. Jhumkas, like Shriya’s, are a great choice, but you can also experiment with other statement pieces. The key is to strike that balance between tradition and modernity, just like Falguni Shane Peacock’s creations do. With this recreation, you too can step into the limelight, oozing glamour and confidence like a Bollywood diva.

So, whether you’re attending a grand gala or just want to feel like a star in your everyday life, remember that the magic of Falguni Shane Peacock couture and Shriya Saran’s style is just a saree away!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

