Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse

As the festive season arrives, B-town divas are serving head-turning fashion moments in traditional flair. From lehengas and kurtis to sharara, actresses can be seen embracing different traditional ensembles. However, Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, and Manushi Chhillar grab our attention in their stunning traditional silk saree avatar with designer blouses.

Decoding Pooja Hedge’s Silk Saree Look

Spreading the charm, Pooja Hedge dons a pastel blue traditional silk saree, which she paired with a scoop neck designer blouse. In the traditional avatar, Pooja balances both elegance and style. But wait, there is more; she completes her accessorizing with gold jhumkas and bangles. The shiny makeup with bindi gives her traditional glam a touch of sophistication.

Decoding Nora Fatehi’s Silk Saree Look

On the other hand, the item number queen Nora Fatehi makes a jaw-dropping appearance in a teal blue traditional silk saree paired with a sultry halter neck slip blouse. Her open hairstyle, long jhumkas, bangles, ruby ring, and surreal makeup complete her modern-day glam.

Decoding Manushi Chhillar’s Silk Saree Look

Winning hearts with her subtle look in a beautiful ivory silk saree embellished with floral details. The dark gold designer blouse suits well with the beautiful saree. With the huge sparkling chandbaliyan, she makes a jaw-dropping appearance. The sleek bun and minimal makeup give a sense of gorgeousness.

