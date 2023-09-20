Movies | Celebrities

Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse

Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, and Manushi Chhillar are top stars in Bollywood. Recently, the diva served a fashion moment in a traditional silk saree paired with a designer blouse. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Sep,2023 16:00:49
As the festive season arrives, B-town divas are serving head-turning fashion moments in traditional flair. From lehengas and kurtis to sharara, actresses can be seen embracing different traditional ensembles. However, Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, and Manushi Chhillar grab our attention in their stunning traditional silk saree avatar with designer blouses.

Decoding Pooja Hedge’s Silk Saree Look

Spreading the charm, Pooja Hedge dons a pastel blue traditional silk saree, which she paired with a scoop neck designer blouse. In the traditional avatar, Pooja balances both elegance and style. But wait, there is more; she completes her accessorizing with gold jhumkas and bangles. The shiny makeup with bindi gives her traditional glam a touch of sophistication.

Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse 853339

Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse 853340

Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse 853341

Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse 853342

Decoding Nora Fatehi’s Silk Saree Look

On the other hand, the item number queen Nora Fatehi makes a jaw-dropping appearance in a teal blue traditional silk saree paired with a sultry halter neck slip blouse. Her open hairstyle, long jhumkas, bangles, ruby ring, and surreal makeup complete her modern-day glam.

Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse 853347

Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse 853348

Decoding Manushi Chhillar’s Silk Saree Look

Winning hearts with her subtle look in a beautiful ivory silk saree embellished with floral details. The dark gold designer blouse suits well with the beautiful saree. With the huge sparkling chandbaliyan, she makes a jaw-dropping appearance. The sleek bun and minimal makeup give a sense of gorgeousness.

Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse 853343

Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse 853344

Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse 853345

Pooja Hedge, Nora Fatehi, And Manushi Chhillar Make Festive Vibe Special In Traditional Silk Saree With Designer Blouse 853346

Whose traditional silk saree with a designer blouse looks the best? Share with us in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

