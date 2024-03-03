Prajakta Mali Is A Vision In Tie-dye Saree With Sensuous Blouse

Saree is the ultimate love for an Indian girl. Whether in satin, silk, or cotton fabric, every drape has its aura. Reviving the trend, the tie-dye saree trend is creating buzz, and often celebrities embrace their look in tie-dye co-ord set to bodycon dress. Now, Indian television actress Prajakta Mali shows her stunning photos in a tie-dye saree.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Prajakta dropped photos embracing ethnicity in an indo-western avatar. She wore a black and pink tie-dye saree paired with a black glittery blouse featuring a jaw-dropping neckline and sleeveless hands. In the trendy saree look, the Marathi actress looked beautiful.

That’s not all! Prajakta adorned her look with a masterpiece black necklace piece, complementing her saree look. With a white motif bracelet, a captivating ring, and an attractive wristwatch, she completed her look. Her hairstyles in a bun with puffy details create a mesmerizing view. With her smokey eye makeup and rosy pink cheeks and lips, she looks nothing short of a vision in a tie-dye saree.

Embracing her charm in a timeless saree in trendy style, Prajakta showcased her sensuousness in the striking poses. Her eyes looked into the camera us, awestruck with her beauty. With her every picture, she looked oh-so-breathtaking.

Did you like Prajakta Mali’s tie-dye saree look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.