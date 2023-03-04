Young and beautiful Prajakta Mali, who is known for her work in Marathi film and television, is a true fashionista and never leaves an opportunity to make a fashion statement. Prajakta is known to make headlines for her bold and bossy looks and we believe she aces the look and looks like a boss.

This gorgeous actress slays every single look like a pro. Whatever she wears becomes the latest trend. Prajakta has been on the roll with her experimenting with the desi outfits that give us major #FashionGoals. No doubt, we love each and every stint of hers onscreen, but this time it is her unique style that has impressed us.

Recently, Prajakta took to Instagram and shared her pictures draped in a blue and red nauvari saree which she paired with a red blouse. She has always opted for a contemporary ethnic look that we particularly liked. She looked beautiful in her latest pictures. Check below!