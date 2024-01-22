Saie Tamhankar, Prajakta Mali & Amruta Khanvilkar Serve Classic Traditional Glam In Paithani Sarees

The saree is a timeless drape. No matter what color or pattern, its charm keeps increasing, making the ladies fall in love with it. Though there are western saree styles, the love for classic traditional drape is different, and we hold it close to our hearts, just like the Paithani silk saree. And if you wish to glam up and exude classic charm, take inspiration from Saie Tamhankar, Prajakta Mali, and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Saie Tamhankar’s Blue Paithani Saree

Show the sheer elegance in the timeless Paithani saree like Saie. The actress wore a beautiful blue saree with a mix of different colors. The check print with the golden red border looks attractive. She pairs the saree with a sleeveless bluish purple blouse, complementing her appearance. She completes her classic look with the gold necklace set, nath, jagra bun, and bindi.

Prajakta Mali’s Pink Paithani Saree

Embrace the beauty of Paithani saree like Prajakta Mali in this picture. The actress wore a beautiful classic pink Paithani silk sare with a gold border and small details. She contrasts her look with a dark purple blouse. The beautiful long necklace, earrings, bangles, and naths complete her look. At the same time, the red jagra and bindi look beautiful.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Navy Blue Paithani Saree

Show you a classic example of ethnicity in the look like Amruta Khanvilkar. The actress wore a beautiful navy blue saree embellished with small gold prints and an attractive gold border. Pairing it with a red blouse, she effortlessly blends modern-day style with classic fit. The choker necklace, earrings, and bangles complement her appearance. With a jagra bun and bindi, she looks beautiful.

Whose Paithani saree look did you like? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.