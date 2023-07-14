Prajakta Mali’s traditional look reflects a classic Maharashtrian twirl

Picture this: All vibrant and graceful nine-yard sarees, called nauvaris, swirling with playful colors and intricate patterns, as women effortlessly twirl their way into fashion glory. But the fun doesn’t stop there! The flair just goes on and off with a high-notch tadka and ‘desiness’ as you call it. And if you are someone who is into exploring cultures and their iconic basics, then this is something there on your bucket list! Definitely.

Hold onto your hats, because the gorgeous Marathi actress Prajakta Mali is about to redefine traditional fashion goals with her stunning Marathi classic saree look. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a set of breathtaking pictures that will leave you spellbound. In the snapshots, Prajakta shines in a mesmerizing blue classic nine-yard saree, elegantly paired with a matching blouse.

Her hair is perfectly styled in a neat mid-parted hairbun, adorned with a vibrant red flower that adds a touch of flair, and of course the not to miss ‘nath’. Embracing the essence of simplicity and minimalism, which is characteristic of women from the city, Prajakta keeps her makeup natural and understated, allowing her natural beauty to take center stage. With her captivating ensemble and effortless style, Prajakta Mali proves that true elegance lies in the subtleties, inspiring us all to embrace the beauty of simplicity and let our natural charm shine through.

Here take a look at the pictures-

Taking cues? If not, do it already!