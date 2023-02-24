Prajakta took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures donning a pink silk saree. Although her saree has gold floral prints, she paired the silk saree with a sleeveless satin blouse. A long diamond chandbaliyan, smudge eye makeup, and a high bun completed her look. A gold high heel elevated her saree look. She draped it, emphasizing her picturesque figure.

The diva flaunted her saree love throughout the pictures. In the first pic, she posed, defining her curvy figure. Then, she played with her saree pallu, recreating a filmy look. Her look is all classy and elegant. Lastly, she defined her sultry looks in the gorgeous pink shade. The diva shared these pictures with the caption, “What to do with love?

But what to do is your need…

.

We walk safely from them

But she is beautiful, what to do…

– Akhtar Shumar”

Fans couldn’t resist commenting. A user wrote, “With whom I fell in love

What will they complain

जुबा तक बात जो आई

Surely that will be a blessing.” The second said, “Just love and what else.. .” “You are looking so beautiful ma’am ,” the third commented. Another hilarously said, “This photo should not be taken by Vikas.”

The actress has been featured in many films, including Sangharsh, Party, Dokyala Shot, Lockdown Be Positive, Chandramukhi, Pandu, Hampi, and many others. She has also appeared in TV shows like Bandh Reshmache, Suvasini, Indian Idol Marathi, and others.

