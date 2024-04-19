Prithviraj Sukumaran shares rare image from the sets of his next directorial, ‘L2: Empuraan’

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is on a professional high currently. Following the release of Aadujevitham (The Goat Life), the man has earned unanimous praise for all corners and the film continues to earn good money at the box office as well.

Following that, Sukumaran made a long-awaited return with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Hindi films after first debuting in 2012 with Aiyyaa, and then playing a key role in Naam Shabana in 2017. Even though BMCM did not earn the desired money at the box office, Sukumaran was appreciated for his role as the antagonist in the film.

One also knows how his directorial debut, Lucifer, was not only a critical success but also a box office juggernaut in Malayalam cinema. Now, with L2: Empuraan, starring the legendary Mohanlal in the lead, Sukumaran steers into familiar territory. Currently filming its fourth schedule in Chennai, Sukumaran shared glimpses from the set, exclaiming, “On to home turf next! #L2E #EMPURAAN.”

In the shared images, Sukumaran stands poised on set, presumably directing his team for a scene. His recent portrayal of Najeeb in Aadujeevitham has earned him widespread acclaim, further raising anticipation for his directorial L2: Empuraan.

The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster boasts a stellar cast including Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Indrajith Sukumaran. Just like Lucifer, Sukumaran will also be reprising his role as Zayed Masood in the sequel.

Apart from this, Sukumaran has other films lined up as well which include Vijayath Buddha and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, where both these films might have a release this year.