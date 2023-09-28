Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, And Katrina Kaif Give Their Saree Modern Look With Blouse Neck Design

When it comes to saree, Bollywood queens Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, and Katrina Kaif never fail to impress with their six-yard elegance. However, this time, the actresses, wearing uniquely crafted blouse-neck designs, revive the saree look with a modern touch.

Priyanka Chopra In High Neck Blouse Design

The Desi girl Priyanka makes a stellar appearance in a glittery black saree, which she pairs with a designer high-neck blouse. Leaving the saree behind, the casual blouse design with an extended high neck netted detail gives her queen vibes. With bold lips and minimal makeup, she looks stunning.

Aishwarya Rai In Collar Blouse Neck Design

Ponniyin Selvan, 2 actress, turns gold girl in the sparkling gold saree with a thick border. She paired the sheer saree with a matching blouse. However, the collar pattern with a deep, v-cut detail makes her look like a princess. In the gold look, she balances elegance and class.

Katrina Kaif In Plunge-neck Blouse Design

The Barbie girl Katrina looks stunning in a dusky tangerine see-through saree embellished with gold work. She adds the glamour quotient with the sensuous bodice. She pairs the saree with an intricate crafted plunge-neck blouse design, having full sleeves and a backless look. Undoubtedly, this blouse design can be a perfect choice to be the center of attraction.

