Prosenjit Chatterjee Poses With His Co-Star Rituparna Sengupta In Traditional Looks

Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta, two prominent stars of the Bengali film industry, have always wowed their fans with their impeccable acting skills and stunning on-screen chemistry. The actors are seen busy promoting their upcoming film Ajogya. Not only their acting skills but their fashion presence are always on point. Recently, they were seen posing together in traditional looks, exemplifying elegance and grace. Here’s a closer look at their traditional attire:

Prosenjit Chatterjee And Rituparna Sengupta’s Traditional Look Appearance-

Taking to his Instagram post, the Bengal actor looked stunning in a black koti set. The outfit comprises a plain black kurta, a beige embroidered thread work stand collar, and a sleeveless koti. She rounded off his look with a side-parted combed hairstyle and paired his outfit with black-shaded sunglasses and a ring.

On the other hand, his co-star Rituparna Sengupta looked stunning in an emerald green draped saree with a pleated tucked end piece. She paired her saree with a silver zari embroidered sleeveless blouse. She finished her look with side-parted curly open tresses, glam makeup with glittery eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and creamy red lips. She opted for gold earrings, a bracelet, and rings to complement her outfit. In the picture, the on-screen couple flaunts their cute chemistry while posing in stunning traditional fits.

The actor captioned his post, “50 not out…. We are the “disqualified” couple !!…. Seeing in cinemas this June 7th… #Ajogyo.”

About Ajogyo Movie

Ajogyo is an upcoming Bengali film that has generated significant buzz, particularly because it stars the iconic duo Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta. The film is set to be released on 7th June 2024.

