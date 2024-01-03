“Pyaar, Araam, Sunsets aur thand!” Katrina Kaif’s New Year celebration wrap [Photos]

The dynamic duo of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal decided to ditch the city hustle and jet off into the realms of New Year 2024 together. Being the social media aficionados that they are, the couple generously shared dreamy snapshots from their holiday escapade. But guess what? The holiday chronicles just got an upgrade, and Katrina has spilled the beans on even more shenanigans from their epic getaway!

Katrina Kaif, the queen of hair flips and charm, brings forth a gallery of joyous moments that will make you want to teleport into their holiday saga. From hair flips that could rival a shampoo commercial to couple selfies that redefine #RelationshipGoals and quirky solo snaps, Katrina has truly outdone herself. However, the pièce de résistance is an adorable capture of Vicky and Katrina soaking in the beauty of a mesmerizing sunset – talk about relationship goals on steroids!

Adding her signature touch of humor, Katrina captioned the photo extravaganza, ” Teen khoobsurat din… pyaar, araam, sunsets aur thand! New Year mana liya… now it’s time for #MerryChristmas !!!”

As the couple landed back in Mumbai on January 3, these delightful snapshots have become the talk of the town, sparking joy and envy in equal measure. It’s not just a holiday album; it’s an invitation to join in the laughter, love, and scenic beauty that defined Katrina and Vicky’s New Year escapade. So, buckle up, because the fun doesn’t end – it’s time to merrily scroll through their holiday extravaganza and soak in the good vibes!