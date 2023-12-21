Radhika Madan Serves ‘Besties Goals’ With Sanya Malhotra In Salwar Suit

Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra are talented actresses in the town. Not just that, the duo share a great bond, and often, they are snapped together at events, award functions, and parties. However, today, this adorable duo treats their fans with their amazing chemistry and ethnicity in candid photos.

Radhika Madan took to her Instagram handle and dropped several photos with her best friend, Sanya Malhotra. In the images, the duo embraces their look in a salwar suit. Radhika wore a short black kurta embellished with intricate gold work around the neckline paired with matching pyjamas and dupatta. She styles her look with an open hairstyle, minimal makeup, long jhumkas and bangles. The black bindi adds a desi touch.

On the other hand, Sanya Malhotra wore a silk-printed kurta paired with a matching pant. The actress adorns her look with small jhumkas. Her low ponytail, minimal makeup and bold eyes complement her look.

Throughout the photos, Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan pose candidly. Their smiles and happiness can be seen clearly on their face. The duo also posed with their other friend, Shagunn Malhotra Jain.

