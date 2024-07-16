Raj – Subhashree ‘s Family Vacation in Puri Fun-Filled Ulta Rath Celebration!

Raj Chakraborty, the renowned Bengali film director, celebrated Ulta Rath with his entire family in Puri, creating memories that will last a lifetime. The director, his wife Subhasree Ganguly, his son Yuvan, and his daughter Yalini visited the Jagannath temple and enjoyed quality time together on the beach, showcasing their strong bond and togetherness.

Raj Chakraborty took to social media to share glimpses of their fun-filled vacation, posting pictures and videos that showcased the family’s bonding and joy. In one of the videos, little Yuvan’s innocent and carefree spirit was on full display as he played catch with the seawater, ran around on the beach, and lifted soil. The family photo, where they all posed together, was a treat for the fans, evoking a sense of nostalgia for their childhood innocence.

Subhasree Ganguly also shared a picture on her Instagram story, where the entire family was seen offering puja at the Jagannath temple. The picture featured Raj, Subhasree, Yuvan, and their friends, along with little Yalini, sitting on her lap, her face hidden with a love emoji.