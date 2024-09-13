Raj Chakraborty & Subhashree Ganguly Reveal Daughter Yalini’s Face for the First Time on Yuvan’s 4th Birthday

Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly and director Raj Chakraborty have finally revealed their daughter Yalini’s face to the world, and it’s a sight to behold. On their son Yuvan’s 4th Birthday, the proud parents shared heartwarming photos of their little ones.

Subhashree took to social media to post two endearing pictures showcasing Yalini’s adorable face for the first time. In one image, Yalini is snuggled up against Yuvan, while in the other, she crawls, and Yuvan flashes a sweet smile.

This move is a surprise, considering the couple’s decision to keep Yalini away from social media since birth. Unlike Yuvan, whose pictures were frequently shared online, Yalini’s face remained hidden until now.

Earlier, Raj mentioned that they would refrain from repeating their mistakes with Yalini and Yuvan. However, they chose to break this rule on Yuvan’s special day, and the internet is overflowing with love.

Netizens show affection for Yalini, calling her a “little princess” and a “doll.” Many wish Yuvan a happy birthday, while others can’t get enough of the sibling duo’s cuteness.

Subhashree’s caption, “Happy Birthday Dada Yuvan,” accompanied the photos, which have gone viral. This rare glimpse into their personal lives has delighted fans and well-wishers.

This adorable revelation has captured the hearts of many. As Yuvan and Yalini grow up, fans eagerly await more glimpses into their lives.