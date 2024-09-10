Subhashree Ganguly’s Rare Photo with Daughter Yalini Sparks Joy

Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly has finally shared a glimpse of her adorable daughter Yalini on social media after keeping her away from the public eye for months. The actress posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram featuring herself and Yalini dressed in black outfits.

Subhashree’s decision to keep Yalini from social media sparked curiosity, especially since she actively shared updates about her son Yuvan. The actress faced repeated questions about the disparity in sharing updates about her children, with many wondering if it was because Yalini is a girl.

In an earlier interview, Subhashree revealed that she and her husband, Raj Chakraborty, wanted to wait before sharing Yalini’s photos, citing concerns about comparisons with Yuvan. The couple welcomed Yalini in November last year, and Subhasree expressed her desire for a girl after having a boy.

Raj and Subhashree’s decision to keep Yalini’s photos private was surprising, given their active social media presence. However, the latest post suggests a change of heart. The photo showcases Subhashree and Yalini’s special bond, with the actress looking stunning in a one-shoulder gown and Yalini dressed in matching black attire.

Friends and colleagues, including Devlina Kumar, Sudipta Chatterjee, and Parno Mitra, flooded the comments section with warm wishes and greetings.

Subhashree and Raj, who married in 2018, have been vocal about their experiences as parents. On the work front, Subhashree will be seen in Debaloy Bhattacharya’s upcoming film, an SVF production directed by Raj starring Mithun and Ritwik Chakraborty.

Subhashree’s decision to share Yalini’s photo has sparked joy among fans, who eagerly await more updates about the adorable mother-daughter duo.