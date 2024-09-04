Television | TV News

Get ready for a divine treat this Mahalaya as Ankita Mallick from Jagaddhatri and Mohona Maity from Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi join Subhashree Ganguly as Goddess Durga's nine avatars on Zee Bengal's special morning program.

As Bengal gears up for its biggest festival, Durga Puja, Mahalaya marks the beginning of the festivities. This auspicious day is steeped in tradition and nostalgia, evoking memories of childhood mornings spent listening to Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s iconic recitation of the Chandipath.

This year, Zee Bengal is set to mesmerize audiences with its special morning program, “Nabarupe Devi Durga,” featuring Subhashree Ganguly as Goddess Durga. Popular actresses Ankita Mallick from Jagaddhatri and Mohana Maity from Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi will join her, embodying different forms of the goddess.

The channel has released a promo showcasing Subhashree as Mahishasuramardini, who vows to kill the demon to save children. The promo also gives a glimpse of Goddess Durga’s nine forms, with Ankita Mallick and Mohana Maity making appearances.

Ankita Mallick, known for her role in Jagaddhatri, will play Devi Brahmacharini, while Mohana Maity, the lead actress of Ke Prothom Kache Eshechi, will portray Devi Chandrajhanta.

“Nabarupe Devi Durga” promises to be a nostalgic and spiritual experience, blending traditional elements with modern storytelling. The program will air on Mahalaya Day from 5 a.m., offering viewers a chance to reconnect with their cultural heritage.

For Bengalis, Mahalaya is more than just a day; it’s an emotional journey that marks the homecoming of Goddess Durga. As the sound of the dhak and the chanting of mantras fill the air, people come together to welcome the goddess and seek her blessings.

This year’s Mahalaya programs on Zee Bengal and Star Jalsa promise to capture the essence of this sacred day. With Subhashree Ganguly, Ankita Mallick, and Mohana Maity on Zee Bengal and Koel Mallick, Sandipta Sen, Madhumita Sarkar, and Sonamani Saha on Star Jalsa, audiences are in for a treat.