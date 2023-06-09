ADVERTISEMENT
Rajinikanth gifts spiritual book with his autograph to Jailer co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, read details

Rajinikanth presented her with a spiritual book, which he had autographed, making it even more meaningful. Tamannaah shared her excitement about working with the superstar, describing it as a dream come true

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Jun,2023 21:00:27
The highly anticipated film Jailer is set to bring together two powerhouse actors, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, in prominent roles. Excitement surrounding the project soared as the stars recently concluded the shooting schedule, marking a significant milestone in the film’s production.

The news was further amplified when Sun Pictures, the production company behind the movie, took to their official Twitter handle to share the update with their followers. Fans and cinema enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the release of Jailer, as the combination of Tamannaah’s talent and Rajinikanth’s legendary on-screen presence promises an enthralling cinematic experience.

And now amid all the crazy buzz about the film, Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed that she has got a spiritual book autographed by Rajinikanth as a special gift. Know the details below-

Tamannaah Bhatia received a spiritual book as gift from Rajinikanth

According to reports, Tamannaah received a special gift from the legendary Rajinikanth during their time together on the set of the film Jailer. In an interview with ANI, the actress expressed her gratitude for the thoughtful gesture from her co-star. Rajinikanth presented her with a spiritual book, which he had autographed, making it even more meaningful. Tamannaah shared her excitement about working with the superstar, describing it as a dream come true. The gift and the experience of collaborating with Rajinikanth will forever hold a special place in her heart.

Talking about it, she said, “I will always cherish the memories spent on Jailer set. He gifted me a book on a spiritual journey. It was so thoughtful of him. He had even autographed it,” she added, “It is a dream come true to work with him.” As quoted by News 18.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News