Rakul Preet Singh Channels Inner Beauty In Soft Pink Gown, Jacqueliene Fernandez And Kubra Sait Awestruck

The gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh was one of the actresses who graced the red of the Elle Beauty Awards 2023 with her stunning avatar. For her grand appearance at the event, she chose a beautiful gown to channel her inner beauty in the simple yet jaw-dropping avatar. Let’s check out how Rakul styled herself.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Pink Gown

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul shared a series of photos from her appearance at Elle Awards last night. She wore a beautiful soft pink gown from the renowned designers Gauri and Nainika. The strapless neckline accentuates her beautiful shoulders and collarbones, followed by a fitting bodice, defining her curves. While the long, open, free, floor-sweeping gown gives her princess vibes.

That’s not all! Rakul Preet Singh adorns her alluring look in the pink gown with beautiful pink pearl earrings and a layered bracelet. The perfectly shaped eyebrows, beautiful sleek stroke kajal, contoured face, rosy cheeks, and the pink lipstick shade complete her monotone appearance. In contrast, the sleek, combed mid-part bun adds an extra dose of sophistication.

Sharing the photos, Rakul captions, “Everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it.” Rakul Preet Singh hooked her fans with the screen throughout her alluring appearance in the striking photos; her beautiful smile undoubtedly looks killer.

Awestruck with Rakul’s appearance, Jacqueliene Fernandez, in the comments, wrote, “Wow (with a red heart).” While Kubbra Sait wrote, “Aaajaaaaoooo meri tamannaaaaah (with a heart popping out emoji).”

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box below.