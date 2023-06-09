Rakul Preet Singh dazzles on cover of new magazine photoshoot, come check out

We are currently going all awe with the radiant charm of Rakul Preet Singh as she graces the cover of a new magazine photoshoot! The stunning actress sets hearts aflutter in a sheer one-shoulder royal blue midi dress that exudes pure glamour.

Rakul Preet looks queen like in blue flare

With her captivating presence and impeccable style, Rakul effortlessly steals the spotlight and leaves us in awe of her beauty. The dress hugs her curves in all the right places, showcasing her confidence and impeccable fashion sense. It’s like she stepped straight out of a fairytale, turning heads and making a statement wherever she goes.

For makeup, she picked up a subtle minimal makeover. She rounded it off with her long wavy hair, that streamed down her shoulders. Posing like a boss for the magazine cover, the actress gave off nothing but goals. She vibed like a sunshine for the Elle summer cover.

What we are loving in the cool soothing blue hue in the picture, giving a mindful visual contrast during these scorching summers.

Check it out-

We are in absolute love with sheer vogue showdown of Rakul Preet Singh as she dazzles in this magnificent photoshoot. Come and check it out, for a dose of fashion inspiration and pure fun! And let us know your takeaways from the Yaariyan actress in the comments below.