Rakul Preet Singh embodies ‘cosmic’ glam in backless LBD

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Sep,2023 23:00:15
Rakul Preet Singh, the undisputed queen of style, recently left jaws dropping as she donned a backless Little Black Dress (LBD) that could only be described as ‘cosmic glam’ personified. This dazzling diva knows how to make an entrance, and this time was no exception.

Decoding Rakul’s look

The LBD she chose was nothing short of mesmerizing. We can see her in a sheer, solid black fabric that clung to her curves in all the right places, but that’s not all – it was adorned with a constellation of silver sparkles that seemed to mimic a night sky full of stars. If there’s ever been a dress fit for a Hollywood starlet, this one was it.

Of course, no outfit is complete without the perfect footwear, and Rakul Preet nailed it with black stilettos that added just the right touch of elegance and edge. But the real showstopper was her hair – pulled back into a sleek, sophisticated bun that showcased her neck and the dress’s cosmic backless allure.

When it came to makeup, Rakul Preet opted for a dewy, soft look that accentuated her natural beauty. Her eyes were adorned with subtle shades that made them twinkle like stars, and she sealed the deal with pink nude lips that were just the right shade of ethereal. It was as if she had plucked the beauty of the cosmos and painted it on her canvas.

But let’s not forget the final touches that elevated this cosmic glam to a whole new level. A pair of black statement ear studs adorned her ears, adding a touch of mystery and elegance.

Check out-

Together with the rest of her ensemble, Rakul Preet Singh’s look was nothing short of celestial, leaving us all starstruck by her ‘out of this world’ style.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

