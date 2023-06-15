Rakul Preet Singh gets the denim bodycon style right, see pic

Rakul Preet Singh, the fashion-forward diva, never fails to impress her fans with her trendy wardrobe choices. Recently, she treated her followers to a glimpse of her glamorous avatar as she promoted the movie ‘I Love You’. Rakul looked absolutely stunning in an off-shoulder denim dress that she effortlessly rocked from the racks of renowned designers Dolce & Gabbana and My Almari.

Decoding Rakul’s stylish look

The denim dress exuded a chic and playful vibe, accentuating Rakul’s impeccable sense of style. The addition of black lacy accents with a charming bow-like knot at the center added a touch of elegance and femininity to the ensemble. To complete her look, Rakul opted for black and white peep-toe heels that perfectly complemented the outfit.

When it came to accessories, Rakul made sure to make a statement. She adorned herself with exquisite stone earrings that added a touch of glamour and sparkle to her overall appearance. And let’s not forget about her bright red lipstick, which beautifully highlighted her features and added a pop of color to her face.

Have a look-

As we admire Rakul Preet Singh’s trendy denim dress look, we can’t help but feel inspired by her effortless style and vibrant personality. She effortlessly combines fashion-forward choices with a playful charm, making her a true fashion icon to her fans.

Do you agree? Let us know in the comments below-