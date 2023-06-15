ADVERTISEMENT
Rakul Preet Singh gets the denim bodycon style right, see pic

Rakul Preet Singh, the fashion-forward diva, always impresses her fans with her trendy wardrobe choices. Recently, she treated her followers to a glimpse of her glamorous avatar as she promoted the movie 'I Love You'. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jun,2023 07:45:04
Rakul Preet Singh, the fashion-forward diva, never fails to impress her fans with her trendy wardrobe choices. Recently, she treated her followers to a glimpse of her glamorous avatar as she promoted the movie ‘I Love You’. Rakul looked absolutely stunning in an off-shoulder denim dress that she effortlessly rocked from the racks of renowned designers Dolce & Gabbana and My Almari.

Decoding Rakul’s stylish look

The denim dress exuded a chic and playful vibe, accentuating Rakul’s impeccable sense of style. The addition of black lacy accents with a charming bow-like knot at the center added a touch of elegance and femininity to the ensemble. To complete her look, Rakul opted for black and white peep-toe heels that perfectly complemented the outfit.

When it came to accessories, Rakul made sure to make a statement. She adorned herself with exquisite stone earrings that added a touch of glamour and sparkle to her overall appearance. And let’s not forget about her bright red lipstick, which beautifully highlighted her features and added a pop of color to her face.

Have a look-

Rakul Preet Singh gets the denim bodycon style right, see pic 815763

Rakul Preet Singh gets the denim bodycon style right, see pic 815764

Rakul Preet Singh gets the denim bodycon style right, see pic 815765

Rakul Preet Singh gets the denim bodycon style right, see pic 815766

Rakul Preet Singh gets the denim bodycon style right, see pic 815767

As we admire Rakul Preet Singh’s trendy denim dress look, we can’t help but feel inspired by her effortless style and vibrant personality. She effortlessly combines fashion-forward choices with a playful charm, making her a true fashion icon to her fans.

Do you agree? Let us know in the comments below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

