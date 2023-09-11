Movies | Celebrities

Rakul Preet Singh loves to style herself. Recently, the actress donned a super hot red and black chiffon printed dress. Check out the stunning photoshoot below

Rakul Preet Singh is making waves with her super hot avatar in the latest Instagram dump. Known for her impeccable fashion choices, the actress has often made a head-turning appearance with her sense of style. And this new look is no exception.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Feiry Red Dress

Styled by Anshika Verma, Rakul Preet Singh aces her fashion moment in a super hot avatar as she dons a red and blue fiery dress from the shelves of Nikita Mhaisalkar. The open neckline slip dress with the front slit details increases the sensuality bar.

But wait, there is more to this super hot look. She ditched accessories to let her glamour become the center of attraction. The wavy open hairstyle and gold dewy makeup give her fierce vibes. She adds class with the gold bangles from Amama Jewels and the ring from Misho Designs. In contrast, the black boots suit the modern-day contemporary style well, exuding that strong woman vibes.

Shot by Kaasa Studio, Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her sassiness in the series of photos. Her attitude and her expressions give us power. The striking poses, the diva making hearts swoon. The actress undoubtedly aced the fashion moment with grace.

Did you like Rakul Preet Singh’s super hot avatar in the red-black dress? Let us know in the comments.