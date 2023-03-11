Your arrival would be marked by flamboyance at any Indian wedding, so you should dress appropriately. That is the ideal rationale for investing in contemporary clothing and accessories and changing your wardrobe.

All Indian women’s wardrobes should have a saree, whether it is for a wedding, cocktail party, summer brunch, or as a work-appropriate dress. Sarees offer unmatched elegance and comfort. The six-yard set is a classic essential fashion statement appropriate for both young and old. With actors like Rakul Preet and Deepika Padukone, we have left yearning for some winter glamour, and we know these allusions won’t disappoint. For today’s fashion competition, both actresses wore the same saree style in various ways. Consider this.

During Chhatriwala advertising, Rakul chose a saree identical to Deepika Padukone. The actress chose a sheer saree with enormous pink and orange floral motifs in a gentle green shade. Rakul wore a similarly styled, white, long-sleeved, turtleneck shirt for her saree blouse. Rakul’s only Jewelry was a pair of statement earrings, delicate bangles, and rings. She had perfectly contoured cheekbones, softly done eyes, and a glossy nude lip tint. She made a bun of her hair.

Likewise, The Piku actress Deepika Padukone wore a sky blue georgette saree with a yellow flower digital pattern. With a yellow high-neck sleeveless blouse, she wore the pleated saree. With some items in her hand, the celebrity was accessorized with blue pendant earrings. She put her hair in a chic low bun to look elegant. She looked good with her face sculpted, bare lipstick, and intense eyeliner. Dreamy in the saree, Deepika looked lovely.

When we compare the two women, they both have impeccable styles. As far as we could tell, the only difference was that Deepika wore it sophisticatedly with contrasting hues. Rakulpreet Singh, on the other hand, opted to dress tastefully in orange and green. Who do you enjoy? Could you tell us in the comments section below?

Source: Instagram