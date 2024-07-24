Rakul Preet Singh Or Radhika Mandan: Who Slays In Printed Sawan Special Saree Better?

Rakul Preet Singh and Radhika Madan are fashion-forward actresses known for their impeccable style and elegance. As the monsoon season of Sawan brings a fresh, vibrant vibe, both divas have been seen flaunting stunning printed sarees that perfectly capture the monsoon season’s essence. But who slays the look better? Let’s take a closer look.

Rakul Preet Singh And Radhika Mandan’s Printed Sawan Special Sarees-

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh opted for a beautiful printed saree that exudes grace and sophistication. The light green hue saree with delicate white floral patterns and subtle color palette with a dropped end piece paired with the sleeveless plunge neckline blouse perfectly complements the monsoon’s lush greenery. Paired with minimalistic jewelry like diamond earrings, rings, and bangles, it has a soft makeup look with shimmery eyes and peach glossy lips, which radiates the elegance and timeless beauty of Rakul’s ensembles.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan, on the other hand, chose a printed saree that makes a striking statement. With fresh colors like yellow, blue, and pink and eye-catching patterns, Radhika’s dropped-end piece saree reflects her stunning fashion sense. She paired it with statement-matching printed sleeveless blouses and accessories, including silver earrings, gold bangles, and a small bindi. The actress opts for a simple makeup look with peachy eyes and glossy lips, showcasing her ability to blend traditional wear with modern flair. The saree is from Nadiya Para fashion label and it costs Rs. 22,000.

Both actresses bring unique charm to the printed Sawan special saree, making it a tough choice to declare a winner. Ultimately, both divas have shown their stunning style, which makes them fashionistas in the industry.