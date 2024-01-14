Rakul Preet Singh sizzles in off shoulder sequinned corset dress, check out

Hold onto your fashion hats because Rakul Preet Singh just set the style bar soaring in a jaw-dropping Gaurav Gupta creation – The Corseted Sculpted Dress, and guess what? It comes with a price tag that will make your wallet do a double-take – a cool Rs 90000!

Let’s dive into the details, shall we? Picture this: an off-shoulder, sequin-studded dream in black, featuring a heart-shaped sculpted bodice that screams couture romance. We’re talking about a dress that’s not just an outfit; it’s a wearable love story with a touch of sparkle in the color of graphite.

And oh, the makeup game! Rakul Preet rocks grey metallic eyes and nude pink lips, creating a makeup masterpiece that complements the dress without stealing its thunder. Her mid-parted wavy hairdo adds an element of easy-breezy glam, as if to say, “I woke up like this – fabulous!”

But wait, there’s more – accessories alert! Hoop earrings make a grand entrance, framing her face with just the right amount of sass. In this ensemble, Rakul Preet Singh isn’t just wearing a dress; she’s flaunting a style statement that’s worth every bit of its Rs 90000 price tag.

So, fashion enthusiasts, buckle up because Rakul Preet just turned the red carpet into her personal runway, and The Corseted Sculpted Dress is stealing the show – one sequin at a time!