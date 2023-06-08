Rakul Preet Singh sorts her summer with yum ice-cream

As the scorching summer heat sets in, Bollywood beauty Rakul Preet Singh knows just how to cool down in style. Recently, she took to social media to give us a glimpse of her delightful summer indulgence – a delicious ice-cream!

Rakul Preet Singh’s joyous smile perfectly complemented her chilled treat, making us crave for a taste of the season. With her effortless charm and a refreshing scoop of yumminess, Rakul Preet Singh proves that beating the summer heat can be as delightful as a sweet, melty ice-cream cone.

So, let’s take a cue from this diva and savor the flavors of summer.

But that’s not all, her fashion remains on the spark too. As she is out on the beach vacation, She embraced the tropical vibes, she donned a stylish multi-printed blue shirt, reminiscent of a vacation getaway. But that’s not all – Rakul took her beach fashion game to the next level by pairing it with a trendy blue bikini, exuding confidence and carefree vibes.

Adding a touch of casual flair, she completed the look with denim shorts, ensuring comfort without compromising on style. And to top it all off, she sported a chic sun cap, perfectly shielding her from the scorching sun. With her effortlessly cool ensemble, Rakul Preet Singh proves that fashion can be both fabulous and fun, even under the summer sun. It’s time to take notes and infuse our wardrobes with a splash of Rakul’s beach-ready style!

