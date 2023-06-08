ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Rakul Preet Singh sorts her summer with yum ice-cream

Rakul Preet Singh gets a chilling bite of yum ice-cream on her recent trip, looks like she is getting summer sorted. Scroll below to check on her fun and funky pictures and take fashion cues along

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 06:45:41
Rakul Preet Singh sorts her summer with yum ice-cream

As the scorching summer heat sets in, Bollywood beauty Rakul Preet Singh knows just how to cool down in style. Recently, she took to social media to give us a glimpse of her delightful summer indulgence – a delicious ice-cream!

Rakul Preet’s latest post

Rakul Preet Singh’s joyous smile perfectly complemented her chilled treat, making us crave for a taste of the season. With her effortless charm and a refreshing scoop of yumminess, Rakul Preet Singh proves that beating the summer heat can be as delightful as a sweet, melty ice-cream cone.

So, let’s take a cue from this diva and savor the flavors of summer.

But that’s not all, her fashion remains on the spark too. As she is out on the beach vacation, She embraced the tropical vibes, she donned a stylish multi-printed blue shirt, reminiscent of a vacation getaway. But that’s not all – Rakul took her beach fashion game to the next level by pairing it with a trendy blue bikini, exuding confidence and carefree vibes.

Adding a touch of casual flair, she completed the look with denim shorts, ensuring comfort without compromising on style. And to top it all off, she sported a chic sun cap, perfectly shielding her from the scorching sun. With her effortlessly cool ensemble, Rakul Preet Singh proves that fashion can be both fabulous and fun, even under the summer sun. It’s time to take notes and infuse our wardrobes with a splash of Rakul’s beach-ready style!

Check out-

Rakul Preet Singh sorts her summer with yum ice-cream 813662

Rakul Preet Singh sorts her summer with yum ice-cream 813663

Rakul Preet Singh sorts her summer with yum ice-cream 813664

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
In Pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi in stunning pantsuits, a visual delight
In Pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi in stunning pantsuits, a visual delight
Watch: A day in life of Rakul Preet Singh
Watch: A day in life of Rakul Preet Singh
Major Throwback: When Rakul Preet Singh denied rumours of rift and fight with Sai Pallavi
Major Throwback: When Rakul Preet Singh denied rumours of rift and fight with Sai Pallavi
Rakul Preet Singh paints Patina Maldives 'red' with stunning bikini look, internet is crushing
Rakul Preet Singh paints Patina Maldives 'red' with stunning bikini look, internet is crushing
A sneak-peek into Rakul Preet Singh's exotic breakfast in Maldives
A sneak-peek into Rakul Preet Singh's exotic breakfast in Maldives
Rakul Preet Singh blooms like sun amidst the turquoise
Rakul Preet Singh blooms like sun amidst the turquoise
Latest Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia buoys divine in beige pantsuit and pearls
Tamannaah Bhatia buoys divine in beige pantsuit and pearls
Rashmika Mandanna’s go-to no-makeup look is on point
Rashmika Mandanna’s go-to no-makeup look is on point
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in quest for ‘new hopes’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in quest for ‘new hopes’
Kareena Kapoor wishes the boss lady Ekta Kapoor on her birthday
Kareena Kapoor wishes the boss lady Ekta Kapoor on her birthday
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan celebrate ZHZB’s ‘super hatke’ success
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan celebrate ZHZB’s ‘super hatke’ success
Watch: Darshan Raval’s fan creates real-life sketch of the singer
Watch: Darshan Raval’s fan creates real-life sketch of the singer
Read Latest News