Rakul Preet Singh Unveils “Behind-the-Curtain” Shoot Moments, See Stunning Snaps!

Rakul Preet Singh is known for her role in Chhatriwali, which Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar directed. Critics have praised her performance in the film. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is known for her social media presence. Whether she enjoys her vacation or working on an upcoming movie, the actress always shares photos on Instagram. Recently, Rakul Preet Singh shared photos of herself while working on the shoot. Take a look below!

Rakul Preet Singh’s Shoot Diaries-

Rakul Preet Singh shared photos of herself on Instagram looking stunning in a white gown with black sequin wraps. The sleeveless, thigh-high slit ankle-length gown perfectly complements her fit figure. She styled her look with a sleek bun hairstyle, elegant silver and diamond jewelry, and glamorous makeup, including peach glossy lips, adding to her gorgeous appearance.

Singh shared a candid picture of herself getting ready quickly and applying lipstick in the dressing area. The actress revealed her classy western gown and posed candidly for the camera. In the next picture, Rakul Preet Singh is sitting on a chair, looking at her script and captured in a candid pose. Then, she posed in front of the dining area, smiling candidly and reading the script.

By sharing the post, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Behind the curtain.” The post hints at her upcoming work, and she loves to do that.

