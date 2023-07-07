Rakul Preet Singh's 'Real Struggle' Behind Graceful Walk

Rakul Preet Singh is a talented actress. Her performance has always been praised. She knows how to pull attention with her style, and statement looks. However, carrying a glamorous look isn’t easy, and the divas have to hold their posture in unique and spectacular dresses. In the latest dump, she revealed the real struggle behind good pictures and videos.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Real Struggle

Being in the fashion world, Rakul Preet Singh has to look glamorous and stunning all the time. However, it’s not an easy task to carry different styles. Rakul Preet Singh, before stepping out, makes sure to keep her dressing fashionable. In the latest dump, she revealed the struggle behind it.

In the video, the actress wore a beautiful Cinderella trail gown with thin sleeves and a low neckline. The video starts with Rakul Preet Singh running from her hotel room decked like a Cinderella. She emphasized the fact that she struggles to get ready fast, and so at the end moment, she has to rush to make her appearance. When she went downstairs, she was calm and slayed with her style. In the caption, she wrote, “That is the reality of it all.”

Undoubtedly, sometimes you might have suffered from this. Share your thoughts in the comments and follow IWMBuzz.com.