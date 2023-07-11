Ram Charan to resume shoot for ‘Game Changer’ as his paternity leave ends

Be all set for an electrifying cinematic experience as Mega Powerstar Ram Charan gears up to enthral audiences with the highly anticipated political action drama, Game Changer. Helmed by maverick filmmaker Shankar, this ambitious project has garnered immense excitement among fans and cinephiles.

Ram Charan to win over with Game Changer

Ram Charan, the dynamic Mega Powerstar, is all set to resume shooting for the highly anticipated political action drama, Game Changer, directed by the renowned filmmaker Shankar. After taking a break to spend quality time with his wife and newborn child, Charan is ready to join the sets of the film starting from July 11th, as mentioned in a report by 123 Telugu. The shoot will primarily take place in Hyderabad, with the team planning to capture breathtaking action sequences during this crucial schedule. As the production progresses, a decision regarding the film’s release date will be made. Dil Raju, a prominent producer, is backing this mega project under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The talented Kiara Advani will be seen sharing screen space with Charan for the second time, adding to the excitement.

An ensemble cast featuring Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, and Naveen Chandra will play pivotal roles, while the music maestro SS Thaman will compose the tunes, elevating the film’s overall appeal.