ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ram Charan to resume shoot for ‘Game Changer’ as his paternity leave ends

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan gears up to enthral audiences with the highly anticipated political action drama, Game Changer. Helmed by maverick filmmaker Shankar, this ambitious project has garnered immense excitement among fans and cinephiles. Read details below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 06:00:43
Ram Charan to resume shoot for ‘Game Changer’ as his paternity leave ends 832390

Be all set for an electrifying cinematic experience as Mega Powerstar Ram Charan gears up to enthral audiences with the highly anticipated political action drama, Game Changer. Helmed by maverick filmmaker Shankar, this ambitious project has garnered immense excitement among fans and cinephiles.

After taking a break to cherish precious moments with his wife and newborn child, Ram Charan is all set to dive back into the shooting schedule, igniting anticipation for what promises to be a captivating performance.

Ram Charan to win over with Game Changer

Ram Charan, the dynamic Mega Powerstar, is all set to resume shooting for the highly anticipated political action drama, Game Changer, directed by the renowned filmmaker Shankar. After taking a break to spend quality time with his wife and newborn child, Charan is ready to join the sets of the film starting from July 11th, as mentioned in a report by 123 Telugu. The shoot will primarily take place in Hyderabad, with the team planning to capture breathtaking action sequences during this crucial schedule. As the production progresses, a decision regarding the film’s release date will be made. Dil Raju, a prominent producer, is backing this mega project under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The talented Kiara Advani will be seen sharing screen space with Charan for the second time, adding to the excitement.

An ensemble cast featuring Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, and Naveen Chandra will play pivotal roles, while the music maestro SS Thaman will compose the tunes, elevating the film’s overall appeal.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Breaking: AR Rahman joins force with Ram Charan for Buchi Babu’s sports drama 831811
Breaking: AR Rahman joins force with Ram Charan for Buchi Babu’s sports drama
Did Mukesh Ambani Gift Ram Charan’s Baby A Golden Cradle? Here’s The Truth 822467
Did Mukesh Ambani Gift Ram Charan’s Baby A Golden Cradle? Here’s The Truth
Big News: Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Karan Johar & Mani Ratnam get invites to become Academy members 821998
Big News: Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Karan Johar & Mani Ratnam get invites to become Academy members
Tamannaah Bhatia's special message for Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela is too adorable 817910
Tamannaah Bhatia’s special message for Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela is too adorable
Ram Charan, Wife Blessed With A Baby Girl 817251
Ram Charan, Wife Blessed With A Baby Girl
Allu Arjun To Ram Charan: Superstars At Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement 814497
Allu Arjun To Ram Charan: Superstars At Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi’s Engagement
Latest Stories
Sneak Peek Into Shraddha Kapoor's Birds Ch(eye) View 832413
Sneak Peek Into Shraddha Kapoor’s Birds Ch(eye) View
Bhola Shankar - Jam Jam Jajjanaka Song Promo: Chiranjeevi is the ultimate rockstar 832383
Bhola Shankar – Jam Jam Jajjanaka Song Promo: Chiranjeevi is the ultimate rockstar
Fitness Freak: Anushka Sen ‘breathes’ in gym, watch video 832589
Fitness Freak: Anushka Sen ‘breathes’ in gym, watch video
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s London getaway is all about ‘love’, ‘laughter’ and ‘little Vamika’, watch 832369
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s London getaway is all about ‘love’, ‘laughter’ and ‘little Vamika’, watch
Turkey Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal twins with Gautam Kitchlu in white 832586
Turkey Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal twins with Gautam Kitchlu in white
Scoop: RRR 2 all set in the pipeline, Vijayendra Prasad aims to make it a ‘Hollywood Production’ 832366
Scoop: RRR 2 all set in the pipeline, Vijayendra Prasad aims to make it a ‘Hollywood Production’
Read Latest News