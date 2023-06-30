ADVERTISEMENT
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt get all cosy and smiles at airport, watch video

The video has gone viral, where we can see the couple heading towards their car. However, then decided to pose for the paparazzi together. We can see the two decked up in casuals. Check out video below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Jun,2023 16:30:14
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt get all cosy and smiles at airport, watch video

A video of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the airport has gone viral, capturing the couple’s cozy moment as they posed for paparazzi. While Ranbir placed his hands on Alia’s shoulders, her uneasy expression has caught the attention of netizens. The incident has sparked discussions about their relationship, adding to the ongoing intrigue surrounding this popular celebrity couple.

Ranbir-Alia poses for the paparazzies

The video has gone viral, where we can see the couple heading towards their car. However, then decided to pose for the paparazzi together. We can see the two decked up in casuals. While RK can be seen in his blue shirt and denim jeans, Alia can be spotted in her white baggy shirt and cosy joggers. She completed the look with no makeup.

However, as they headed to pose for the paparazzi, we can see Ranbir Kapoor putting his hands on Alia’s shoulders and both posed for camera, later on. Meanwhile, netizens picked up on Alia’s expressions, as she looked a bit uneasy, when RK put his hands on her shoulders.

Check out video below-

Reactions

One wrote, “The way he kept his hand on alia’s shoulder and she just didn’t liked it clearly visible”

Another wrote, “He is giving bunny vibes❤️… He is really king of transformation.. From tjmm to animal and again this😍”

A third user wrote, “Apni beti ko chhod kar har kahi ghumti he ye kbhi Anushka Sharma ko dekha he akele jb uski beti chhoti thi tb humesha sath lekar chalti thi”

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

