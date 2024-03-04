Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Look ‘Too Cute’ In Traditional Outfits For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor serve couple ‘goals’ with their chic look in traditional outfits on day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The couple arrived in Jamnagar, Gujrat, with daughter Raha to attend the pre-wedding festivities of the soon-to-be husband and wife, Anant and Radhika. They looked too cute in chic traditional outfits.

Alia Bhatt graced her look in a golden lehenga with a v-neckline blouse featuring intricate golden thread work with a small diamond paired with a matching skirt and the sheer dupatta completing the vibe. With the golden earrings, maan tika, glittery eyes and pink lips, the actress sealed her look. On the other hand, Ranbir was a charming man in a shiny navy blue kurta set with a plain kurta, jacket and matching pyjamas.

In the first photo, Alia and Ranbir posed together where the actor hugged the actress from behind, indulging themselves in blissful laughter. In other photos, Alia showcased her magical look in a golden outfit. Lastly, Alia and Ranbir posed with Neetu Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, serving family goals.

