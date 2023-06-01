ADVERTISEMENT
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji & gang celebrate 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has been one of the most admired and loved movies that we have ever had. The movie completed 10 long years and for the same, the entire cast got together for a special reunion. Let's check out more details

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
01 Jun,2023 14:45:50
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji & gang celebrate 10 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the most admired and loved movies that we have had. The movie celebrates the vibe of youth with perfection and well, no wonder, for every kind, especially belonging to the 90s era, it has been incredibly special and how. The movie and the characters are etched in the minds and hearts of one and all and well, that’s why, fans and admirers genuinely can’t keep calm for real. The fact that the movie is extremely loved is proven right from the fact that even after 10 years, there’s good buzz and excitement about the movie.

Check out how the entire star cast of the movie got together to celebrate 10th anniversary of the movie:

Well, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the movie, something happened which not many had expected. To celebrate 10 years of the movie, the entire cast, especially the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and the entire team got together to celebrate the special day by actually chilling together in grand style. The photos are going viral all over social media and we love it. Let’s check out –

Well, what’s your take and opinion on these snaps ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

