Ranveer Singh Shows Simmba Mode From Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' Set

Ranveer Singh is all set to return to the screen in action avatar as super cop Simmba in the upcoming Rohit Shetty film Singham Again. Check out his BTS look.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Oct,2023 22:35:32
  • Highlights
  • Ranveer Singh is all set to return as a supercop in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming Singham Again.
  • Ranveer Singh shows his Simmba mode in BTS photo
  • Ranveer Singh wins hearts through his stunning looks.

The charming Ranveer Singh never leaves a chance to captivate fans with his acting prowess. Over the years, he has proved his versatility through impactful roles and portrayal on the silver screen. He is one of the gems in Bollywood who can nail his role as a tough antagonist and an innocent boy with the same ease.

Ranveer Singh Shows Simmba Mode

After the massive success of his recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani as Rocky Randhawa helmed by Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh is ready to steal hearts with his unseen avatar as a super cop Simmba in Rohit Shetty directorial upcoming film Singham Again where Ajay Devgn will play the lead role.

Ranveer Singh Shows Simmba Mode From Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' Set 857315

In a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Singham Again, Ranveer Singh shows his stunning avatar. In his signature Simmba character, he poses with a perfectly combed hairdo, twirled mustache, and stylish black glasses. Ranveer shows his muscular physique with a black sando and matching pants. This image was shared with a Singham sticker and a Simmba Theme song in the background.

Did you like Ranveer Singh’s Simmba Mode? Let us know in the comments box.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

