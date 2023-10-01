Ranveer Singh Shows Simmba Mode From Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' Set

Highlights

Ranveer Singh is all set to return as a supercop in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming Singham Again.

The charming Ranveer Singh never leaves a chance to captivate fans with his acting prowess. Over the years, he has proved his versatility through impactful roles and portrayal on the silver screen. He is one of the gems in Bollywood who can nail his role as a tough antagonist and an innocent boy with the same ease.

After the massive success of his recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani as Rocky Randhawa helmed by Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh is ready to steal hearts with his unseen avatar as a super cop Simmba in Rohit Shetty directorial upcoming film Singham Again where Ajay Devgn will play the lead role.

In a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Singham Again, Ranveer Singh shows his stunning avatar. In his signature Simmba character, he poses with a perfectly combed hairdo, twirled mustache, and stylish black glasses. Ranveer shows his muscular physique with a black sando and matching pants. This image was shared with a Singham sticker and a Simmba Theme song in the background.

