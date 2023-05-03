Rashmika Mandanna shares her honest opinion about Shah Rukh Khan, come check out

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most talented and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and well, ever since then, she’s truly grown wonderfully in the professional space and how. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and well, that’s why, come what may, literally anything and everything that she does from her end goes viral in no time. She’s one of the busiest and finest actresses in the country in today’s time and well, that’s why, we love her wholeheartedly and how.

Check out what Rashmika Mandanna feels about Shah Rukh Khan:

Whenever Rashmika Mandanna engages in fun and candid interviews with anchors and hosts, she loves to share fun and interesting anecdotes from her end to entertain her masses in the true sense of the term. Well, this time, a video is going viral on the internet where she has an interesting thing to say about Shah Rukh Khan. When asked by the anchor about the people she really admirers in the Hindi entertainment industry, the two names that she took were of her Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan and none other than Bollywood’s beloved Badshah aka Shah Rukh Khan. See below folks –

Work Front:

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in ‘Animal’ movie alongside the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com