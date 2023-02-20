The divas from the south Indian entertainment industry are the Picassos of being both seductive and adorable. Thanks to their charm and killer smiles, we have some stunning actresses who can knock us out in seconds. Rashmika Mandanna, who is cute and sexy, and Keerthy Suresh, the epitome of cuteness. We have the two best actresses, but we can’t decide who is the cutest among them. We’re hoping you can help!

Talk of Rashmika Mandanna and the adorable factor will undoubtedly astound you! She enchanted her millennial admirers with her stunning appearance and never-ending love of a smile with her wonderful avatar. She progressed significantly from being the plain girl to the girl with the ultra-chic wardrobe. Now that you’ve probably seen how adorable she is, zoom in close!

Along with her co-star Karthi and crew, the Dear Comrade actress went to Chennai to see the trailer debut of her first Tamil film, Sulthan. The actress attracted plenty of attention on the occasion with her retro/modern outfit of a pastel saree. Rashmika Mandanna chose a pastel saree with an embellished top, and she finished off her business by bunning her hair neatly and wrapping an artificial rose around it.

In south Indian movies, Keerthy Suresh is a famous actress. In a short period, the actress achieved great success. She features in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies. In addition, Keerthy is one of the most stylish actors. Her perfect and unrivalled sense of style is well renowned.

Keerthy’s style game is always on point, whether pulling off a casual look or nailing a red-carpet look in a saree or gown. Keerthy understands how to walk out in style and sets significant fashion goals for her fans and followers regarding Indian outfits.

In a striking short kalidaar kurta and fast yellow salwar recently, Keerthy dazzled. Beautiful jhumkas from Amrapali Jewels completed her ensemble, and she was dressed in Archa Mehta’s fashion. Designer Heena Kochhar created the charming outfit of velvet fabric and had 3D gota detailing. Look down below!

Source: toi, pinkvilla, swirls