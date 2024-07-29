Rashmika Mandanna Vs Keerthy Suresh: Whose Blouse Back Design Is Steal-worthy?

When it comes to styling or fashion, South actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh never miss the opportunity to revive vintage style or create new trends with their out-of-the-box saree and blouse collections. Their new look in embellished sarees is no exception. However, this time, it’s not their embellished saree but the captivating blouse-back designs that caught our attention. Let’s have a look below.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Blouse Back Design In Green Saree

The Pushpa actress wore a dark green embellished saree styled with a designer blouse for the new photoshoot. The blouse features a low butterfly neckline pattern with sleeveless hands, creating a romantic look. However, the blouse’s back design is styled in a deep round cut that looks simple yet attractive. The hanging details on the tie-knot thread (latkan) made with attractive round balls and fringy threads look super stunning. At the same time, red roses are adding an extra dose of charm. With this blouse design, all eyes are going to be on you.

Keerthy Suresh’s Blouse Back Design In Black Saree

For her desi look, Keerthy opted for a stunning floral-printed black saree featuring threadwork and minute border details. She styled her look with a deep plunging neckline pattern in front. However, the backless pattern on the back side raised the glamour quotient, making fans grasp for breath. With Keerthy’s bold blouse look, you will become the center of attraction.

Well, deciding whose black blouse design is the perfect choice to steal becomes difficult as both patterns are captivating. However, you can choose depending on your favorite.