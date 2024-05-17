Ravi Dubey Transforming Himself into an Old Man For ‘Matsya Kaand’ Series

Ravi Dubey, who is a well-known figure in television, has now emerged as one of India’s most prominent stars. He is a multi-talented personality who has made an impression on television shows, web series, and other entertainment platforms. Ravi Dubey always makes headlines with her charismatic personality on and off-screen. Today, he surprised her fans with a transformation look as he opted for an old man look for the “Matsya Kaand” series. Take a look at the picture below.

Ravi Dubey’s Transformation Look Below-

Taking to his Instagram post, the actor shared a picture of himself in a collage frame. In the first picture, he appeared in a tuxedo look. The outfit features a white collar, buttons, a plain shirt with a black matte lapel collar, a blazer, and a black bow collar. He rounded off her look with a side-parted, sleek, combed hairstyle and clean, shaved look. In the second picture appearance, the actor transformed his look into the thriller series “Matsya Kaand” with bald, wrinkled eyes and a beard and opted for the black outfit.

The actor captioned his post, “Choose a man that can be both …and more.”

About Matsya Kaand Series-

Matsya Kaand is an Indian Hindi-language crime thriller television series produced by Banijay Asia. The cast includes Ravi Dubey, Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra, Zoya Afroz, Madhur Mittal, Rajesh Sharma, and Naved Aslam. It was released on MX Player on November 18, 2021.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.