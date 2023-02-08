The latest pictures of Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher’s pictures from the NYC premiere went viral, where the duo could be seen going all smiles on camera. Scroll beneath to check on the scoop-

In the pictures, we can see Reese Witherspoon wearing a beautiful white golden embroidered blazer dress. Reese teamed the outfit with wavy blonde long hair. She kept her makeup minimal with a beautiful gorgeous smile. On the other hand, Ashton Kutcher looked stunning in his casual white t-shirt teamed with black pants and a grey blazer. The both went all smiles posing for the shutterbugs.

However, earlier their pictures from the red carpet from the premiere of Your Place or Mine, went viral, where the two almost got awkward together posing for the paparazzies. However, soon after those hit the headlines, these all-smiles fresh pictures came in ringing, with people assuming how fake it looks.

Just Jared dropping the pictures on their official Instagram handle, wrote, “Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher have seen what everyone said about their awkward red carpet photos and they look much happier to be together at tonight’s NYC premiere of “Your Place or Mine.” They were joined by co-star Jesse Williams this time!”

However, soon after the pictures went up on the internet, netizens couldn’t help but give in their opinions for the couple.

One wrote, “Well it sucks because know we know it’s all fake LOL”

Another wrote, “LOL they’ve been practicing their posing”

A third user wrote, “Funny uh 😐 how you can’t be yourself, it’s always about acting like you’re feeling fabulous to make others happy 😃 funny, sad but true…”

A fourth one differed and added, “Now, that’s the chemistry I was looking for 🔥🔥🔥 Love them both 😍”

A fifth one mentioned, “More like the director & producer of their movie gave them protocol on promoting their movie!”