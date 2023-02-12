Reese Witherspoon has been busy promoting her new film, that’s to stream on Netflix, Your Place or Mine. The actress has now shared a couple of pictures on her social media handle, dropping her beauteous fashion timeline in a formal white blazer dress. The actress asserted her ‘rom-com’ glow in the pictures. Your Place Or Mine is a rom-com movie to experience with your love. The movie also stars Ashton Kutcher. Earlier the two were spotted at the premiere together.

In the pictures, we can see Reese Witherspoon wearing a beautiful white blazer dress. The intricate white blazer dress featured beautiful golden embroidered corners. She completed the look with her long wavy blonde tresses. For makeup, Reese rounded it off with dewy minimal eyes and nude pink lips.

Sharing the pictures, Reese Witherspoon wrote, “That rom-com glow ❤💫 #YourPlaceOrMine #Netflix”

For the uninformed, Witherspoon is the owner of “Hello Sunshine,” which is primarily renowned for highlighting the women who are at the heart of its screenplay. Both Reese’s Book Club and the recently introduced RBC App are housed within the well-known production company, which is currently owned by Candle Media, which is run by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.

Here take a look at the pictures:

Soon after Reese shared the pictures on her gram, the actress got flooded with praises and love from the netizens. One wrote, “Gorgeous. Who designed this dress? Great look.”, another wrote, “You’re so gorgeous you set my little heart on”, a third one asserted, “So lovely always and such a beauty inside and out”

What are your thoughts on this aforementioned look by Reese Witherspoon? Let us know in the comments and for more such updates stay tuned IWMBuzz.com.