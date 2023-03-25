Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are two individuals who have been together with each other for the longest time. The duo have been together for nearly 12 years. The sad news that’s coming from their end as per reports in The Telegraph is that the couple are splitting.

In a joint statement that came from both Witherspoon and her husband, the ex-couple said,

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish them good luck and fortune going forward in their respective lives.