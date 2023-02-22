Reese Witherspoon celebrates National Love Your Pet Day. The actress turned producer took to her Instagram handle to share pictures on her social media handle with her cute pet dogs, cuddling and showering love on to them. The pictures look super cute as she shared it on her social media handle, scroll down beneath to check:

Reese Witherspoon shared a beautiful photodump on her social media handle, with her all gorgeous pets. In the first picture, we can her with her pet hugging him all tight in her arms. She posed with a smile wearing a yellow t-shirt, teamed with blonde wavy hair and black shades.

She went on to share another picture, looking stunning in her red polka dot shirt. She teamed it with black pants and shoes, while giving kisses to another sweet doggo.

In the third picture, we can see Reese wearing an abstract printed blue deep neck t-shirt that she teamed with white pants. The actress completed the look with blonde hair and white sandals. The actress decked it up with a pair of hoop earrings.

She shared a candid moment straight from her home posing with her pet keeping her in her hood. The actress completed the look with no makeup.

Sharing the pictures, Reese wrote, “NationalLoveYourPetDay, aka just a normal day in my life… thankful for my furry friends 🥰”

Her fans took to the comments to showcase their love for their pets too. One wrote, “I love you so much!!! Also, my dream is to have 4 dogs to read, cuddle and have cocktails with!”, another wrote, “Where would we be without ‘em 🐾”, a third user wrote, “Who could say “no” to a sweet face like his??!”, another added, “Celebrating 365 here too! Happy National Love Your Pet Day to all your fur babies “