Reese Witherspoon has had a lengthy, successful career in the entertainment business since the early 1990s. The actor has established herself as a true style icon with scores of red-carpet appearances for award ceremonies, film, and television show premieres.

Witherspoon frequently chooses outfits that appear to be inspired by the project she is promoting; for instance, she donned pink accessories when promoting the “Legally Blonde” franchise and an ethereal gown at the “Just Like Heaven” premiere.

The actor has a distinctive personal fashion aesthetic that resides at the nexus of vintage and modern, separate from outfits influenced by his or her work. See how Witherspoon’s fashion has evolved from 1996 by scrolling down to see everything from cardigans and combat boots to glitzy gowns and heels.

The actor wore a maroon maxi dress with a cropped cardigan adorned with sequins, combat boots, and a retro-inspired hairstyle.

In February 1999, Reese wore a baby doll top and a maxi skirt to the “Cruel Intentions” Los Angeles premiere. Strappy sandals and a lot of blush helped her complete the look.

Witherspoon’s tiny gold belt served as the literal bow that held her ensemble together.

Reese Witherspoon arrived at the sixth annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards in Los Angeles, California, in a strapless gray dress in May 2000. She wore only a few small accessories.

By putting her hair back and piling on eyeliner, Witherspoon finished off her monochrome look.

To the “Legally Blonde” premiere in Los Angeles, California, in July 2001, she aptly wore an all-pink ensemble. For the ensemble to stand out, she wore her hair up in a full, voluminous updo.

Layering a black mesh slip over her pink dress gave the actor’s ensemble depth.

For the “Walk The Line” New York City premiere in November 2005, Witherspoon looked stunning in a crimson dress with mermaid sleeves. In the early 2000s, she frequently donned headbands when posing for pictures.

A big bow that tied around the top of the dress gave it a vintage-glam vibe.

Reese Witherspoon donned yet another opulent outfit in February 2009 as she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California.

The black and blue elements of the outfit were in stark contrast.

Black eyeliner was heavily applied by Witherspoon to complete her look.

To the Golden Globes in January 2012, Witherspoon wore a traditional gown with a mermaid-style skirt. She completed her look with disheveled hair, sparkling jewelry, red nail paint, and just a hint of eyeliner.

Witherspoon wore a contemporary, off-the-shoulder gown to the Oscars in February 2015.

For the actor, this was a simple appearance.

Naturally, she donned her trademark eyeliner and gave her hair a crisp blowout.

With a strapless purple gown with a long train and a striking bow, Resse looked stunning.

Her bracelet and earrings added luster to her outfit. The performer maintained her hair and added plenty of eye makeup, pink lipstick, and bronzer to complete her look.

Witherspoon was dressed in a dress that seemed to be covered in tiny black and white butterflies.

With butterflies, her shoes were embellished.

Soft waves, heavy eye makeup, and striking earrings were the finishing touches on her outfit for the “Shine On With Reese” launch event in Hollywood, California.

In 2019 Reese Witherspoon wore a satin minidress by Brandon Maxwell and a twill blazer jacket by the same designer to make her red-carpet entrance. She kept it straightforward by donning a pair of naked Christian Louboutin pumps.

In the 2020 SAG Awards, Witherspoon cut a stunning dress up to her thigh.

Her shoes were silver and black.

She accessorized her column Celine dress with Harry Winston jewelry.

