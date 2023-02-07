Revealed: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s special plans after marriage

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved and admired couples that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi film fraternity. The two of them have been a part of the entertainment industry for quite literally many years and that’s why, come what may, they love to entertain and woo the fans in the best way possible and for real. Both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are extremely talented and stylish and that’s why, whenever they get spotted or share new and engaging looks and avatars from their end on social media handles ladies and gentlemen, internet truly feels the heat and melts in awe in the true sense of the term. Both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara never really admitted their relationship in public. However, the good thing for fans is that finally, they are getting married today. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun and today, the couple are reportedly set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer.

While all fans and admirers know quite a lot about Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and their happy and special relationship, this time, not many are perhaps aware about what they are possibly planning to do after their marriage. Well today, we might share with you a piece of relevant information. As per the latest media reports Bombay Times, Sidharth and Kiara are set to shift to a new property worth Rs 70 crores. Before this, the couple are set to live in Sidharth’s plush sea-facing home in Juhu. Well, all these make us super happy and excited.

