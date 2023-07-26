ADVERTISEMENT
Ritabhari Chakraborty calls it a wrap for her upcoming ‘Nandini, shares BTS

Ritabhari Chakraborty has shared exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set of her upcoming movie, "Nandini." Taking to her official social media accounts, the talented star announced the completion of filming for this much-awaited project, based on the gripping novel "Nandini" penned by the acclaimed writer Sayantani Putatunda.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Jul,2023 20:00:35
Ritabhari Chakraborty calls it a wrap for her upcoming ‘Nandini, shares BTS 837618

“Nandini” promises to be a compelling cinematic journey, centering around the profound tale of a mother’s unyielding determination to safeguard her unborn daughter, who mysteriously communicates with her even before birth. The film boldly addresses the pressing issue of female infanticide, challenging the patriarchal norms that perpetuate such a grave social menace.

Ritabhari shares BTS pics from Nandini sets

In the picture, we can see an aesthetic picture from the sets of Nandini, Ritabhari looking stunning.

Produced by the esteemed production house Surinder Films, “Nandini” boasts an impressive ensemble cast and a hard-hitting storyline, which have piqued the curiosity of both movie enthusiasts and critics alike. The film’s relevance in addressing a critical social issue has generated immense anticipation, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.

“Nandini” is poised to become a thought-provoking cinematic masterpiece, sparking essential conversations and calls for societal change. As audiences eagerly count down the days until its release, this emotionally charged saga promises to make a resounding impact, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers and challenging the prevailing norms that perpetuate female infanticide.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

