Ritabhari Chakraborty calls it a wrap for her upcoming ‘Nandini, shares BTS

In a riveting development that has sent fans into a frenzy, renowned actress Ritabhari Chakraborty has shared exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set of her upcoming movie, “Nandini.” Taking to her official social media accounts, the talented star announced the completion of filming for this much-awaited project, based on the gripping novel “Nandini” penned by the acclaimed writer Sayantani Putatunda.

“Nandini” promises to be a compelling cinematic journey, centering around the profound tale of a mother’s unyielding determination to safeguard her unborn daughter, who mysteriously communicates with her even before birth. The film boldly addresses the pressing issue of female infanticide, challenging the patriarchal norms that perpetuate such a grave social menace.

Ritabhari shares BTS pics from Nandini sets

In the picture, we can see an aesthetic picture from the sets of Nandini, Ritabhari looking stunning.

Produced by the esteemed production house Surinder Films, “Nandini” boasts an impressive ensemble cast and a hard-hitting storyline, which have piqued the curiosity of both movie enthusiasts and critics alike. The film’s relevance in addressing a critical social issue has generated immense anticipation, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.

“Nandini” is poised to become a thought-provoking cinematic masterpiece, sparking essential conversations and calls for societal change. As audiences eagerly count down the days until its release, this emotionally charged saga promises to make a resounding impact, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers and challenging the prevailing norms that perpetuate female infanticide.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.