Ritabhari Chakraborty Exudes Irresistible Charm In Monochrome

Bong beauty Ritabhari Chakraborty is a prominent name in the Bengali entertainment world and has had an immaculate filmography on her name. She is a heartthrob with her fashion file, while her work in Shesh Theke Shuru, Bawal, Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti Chotushkone, Fatafati, and others has impressed fans. The actress, this time, was featured on the special cover page of Filmfare in her charming monochrome avatar.

Ritabhari Chakraborty Exudes Charm In Monochrome Pictures

For the cover page, Ritabhari Chakraborty goes bold in a black bralette underneath a black jacket. She ditched bottom to get into the spotlight with her eye-catching gothic vibes with the bold eye makeover, open hairstyle, and glossy lips. To add an extra dose of sophistication, she pairs her look with elegant earrings. In her sensual pose in the picture, Ritabhari Chakraborty is making moves.

On the other hand, Ritabhari Chakraborty is not only ruling with her acting prowess and fashion file, but she has also become one of the youngest producers in Tollywood. Her ravishing avatar has always become the talk of the town, and this new cover page’s monochrome look is no exception.

With millions of followers on her social media handle, Ritabhari continues to impress with her regular updates from her personal and professional life. She is a queen of hearts.

Did you like Ritabhari Chakraborty’s irresistible sensual charm in monochrome pictures? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments box.