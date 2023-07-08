ADVERTISEMENT
Ritabhari Chakraborty Flaunts Floral Beauty; Video Goes Viral

Ritabhari Chakraborty is a Bengali beauty who knows to grab attention with her style and gorgeousness. Her latest video is a must-watch for her fans. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Jul,2023 18:30:59
Ritabhari Chakraborty Flaunts Floral Beauty; Video Goes Viral

A well-known personality in Bengali cinema Ritabhari Chakraborty is famous for her acting prowess. Her on-screen skills are incredible and make her one of the highest-paid actresses and also the top choices of producers. The beauty with her new mesmerizing video is winning hearts. Let’s take a look.

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s Latest Viral Video

In the latest Instagram dump, the diva is ruling over hearts in a floral outfit with her charisma. In the video, she is wearing a one-shoulderone-shoulder cut-out crop top paired with a a pink and orange mix floral ghera skirt and a matching cape. A huge gold choker necklace styled her appearance. While her open hairstyle, beautiful bold eyes, blushed cheeks, and vibrant, luscious lips added to her glam.

Throughout the video, Ritabhari Chakraborty flaunted her mesmerizing looks as she looked into the camera. She posed in the middle of the sea on a boat. The atmosphere and her gorgeous look looked captivating. She captioned her post, “FLOWER (with red and pink flower emoji).”

Ritabhari entertains a huge fandom on her Instagram and keeps them hooked with her through her regular share of updates. She has 3.5 million followers. Her famous films include Fatafati, Shesh Theke Shuru, Naked, Tiki Taka, Bawal, Fool For Love and others.

Did you like Ritabhari Chakraborty’s floral look? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

